iPhone Turns 10

Smartphones are everywhere, so it is hard to believe the iconic iPhone from Apple was launched just 10 years ago today.

That day Apple co-founder Steve Jobs took the stage at Macworld 2007 to introduce what he called three products in one, “a widescreen iPod with touch controls, a revolutionary mobile phone and a breakthrough internet communications device.”

Apple has sold more than one billion iPhones since then, changing the way we communicate, take pictures, listen to music, watch videos and keep in touch with loved ones, to name a few.

“iPhone is an essential part of our customers' lives, and today more than ever it is redefining the way we communicate, entertain, work and live,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO. “iPhone set the standard for mobile computing in its first decade and we are just getting started. The best is yet to come.”

Currently, Apple is selling the seventh edition of the smartphone, iPhone 7, and a larger version, the iPhone 7 Plus.

Sales of iPhone were a large factor toward making Apple one of the richest companies in the world.

"Too often, only modest advances are over hyped as "world-changing" and "revolutionary," but I believe those phrases understate the impact of the iPhone," Sprint CEO Marcelo Claure told Fortune magazine. "Steve Jobs and Apple didn't just create a product and then market its features. They sparked a true technological revolution because they've always had a laser focus on providing billions of people a better way to do the things they do every day."