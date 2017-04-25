Last Male Northern White Rhino Seeks Mate on Tinder

Dating app Tinder is hit or miss for humans, but wildlife conservationists hope it might lead to love for the world’s last male northern white rhino.

The move is seen as a last-ditch effort to keep the species alive.

"I don't mean to be too forward, but the fate of the species literally depends on me," the rhino's profile says. "I perform well under pressure."

Sudan is 43 years old, weighs nearly 2,270 kilograms and lives in Kenya. And while he has two female companions, they are unable to mate due to age and other limitations.

The campaign to find love for Sudan, called Most Eligible Bachelor by the Kenyan Ol Pejeta Conservancy, which came up with the idea.

While it’s unclear if any potential mates can swipe right on Sudan’s profile, the group hopes the move will raise $9 million for research into breeding methods such as in vitro fertilization.

"We partnered with Ol Pejeta conservancy to give the most eligible bachelor in the world a chance to meet his match," said Matt David, the head of communications and marketing at Tinder in an interview with the Associated Press. "We are optimistic given Sudan's profile (it) will be seen on Tinder in 190 countries and over 40 languages."

Sudan and his two female friends -- 17-year-old Najin and 27-year-old Fatu -- live at the conservancy protected by 24-hour security.

"The plight that currently faces the northern white rhinos is a signal to the impact that humankind is having on many thousands of other species across the planet," Richard Vigne, the conservancy's chief executive officer, told AP. "Ultimately, the aim will be to reintroduce a viable population of northern white rhino back into the wild, which is where their true value will be realized."