Next Star Wars Movie Title Announced

The title of the next installment in the Star Wars saga has been revealed.

Star Wars: Episode VIII will be called Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

The movie, which is scheduled for release on December 15, 2017, is written and directed by Rian Johnson, and produced by Kathleen Kennedy and Ram Bergman, with J.J. Abrams, Jason McGatlin and Tom Karnowski taking executive producer credits.

The most recent Star Wars-related movie, Star Wars: Rogue One, which was the first installment in the so-called Star Wars Anthology Series, was released last month. The film has grossed over a billion dollars worldwide.

The first Star Wars movie, Star Wars IV: A New Hope, was released in 1977, with others having been released throughout the 1980's, late 1990's and 2000's.