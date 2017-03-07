Coroner: Pop Star George Michael Died of Natural Causes

Pop star George Michael died from natural causes, according to a British coroner.

Specifically, the singer died of "dilated cardiomyopathy with myocarditis and fatty liver,” according to Darren Salter senior coroner for Oxfordshire, where Michael died last Christmas at the age of 53.

The heart conditions named interfere with the heart’s ability to pump blood and cause inflammation of the heart muscle.

Since Michael died of natural causes, there will be no investigation.

Michael had a long history of drug and alcohol abuse.

Born Georgios Kyriacos Panayiotou, he once played music on the London underground train system before forming Wham! with Andrew Ridgeley in 1981.

Michael enjoyed immense popularity early in his career as a member of Wham! with hits such as "Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go,'' and "Careless Whisper."





As a solo artist, he developed into a more serious singer and songwriter, lauded by critics for his tremendous vocal range. Some of his solo hits included "Father Figure" and "Freedom."

In 2011, Michael postponed a series of concerts after being hospitalized with pneumonia. He later said it had been "touch and go" as to whether he lived.

Michael disclosed he was gay in 1998 after being arrested in a public toilet in Beverly Hills, California for engaging in a lewd act.