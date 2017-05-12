Scorpion Spotted on a United Flight -- Again

Houston, we have a problem.

For the second time in less than a month, a scorpion was seen aboard a United Airlines flight originating from Houston.

On Thursday, the scorpion was reportedly spotted emerging from a customer’s clothing on Flight 1035 from Houston to Ecuador.

The plane returned to the gate, and paramedics examined the passenger, determining he had not been stung.

United changed planes and gave all the passengers a free meal coupon as compensation for the delay, which was about three-and-a-half hours.

"Houston to Quito Flight 1035 returned to the gate after a scorpion reportedly emerged from a customer’s clothing", according to a statement from United. “Paramedics at the gate immediately examined the customer and determined that he had not been stung.

“The customer declined further medical treatment and, as a precaution, a new aircraft was arranged. We provided all passengers with a meal voucher due to the delay and the flight, with the customer aboard, has departed for Quito."

On April 14, on a United flight from Houston to Calgary, Alberta, a man was stung by a scorpion.

It has not been a good couple of months for the airline, which faced severe criticism after a passenger was forcibly removed from an overbooked flight by Chicago authorities on April 9.