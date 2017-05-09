245 Feared Dead in Mediterranean Shipwrecks

The U.N. Refugee Agency says up to 245 migrants are missing and feared dead following shipwrecks in the Mediterranean over weekend.

UNHCR said its partner agency the International Medical Corps reported a shipwreck Sunday off the coast of Libya in which 163 people are missing and feared dead. One woman and six men from the ship were rescued by the Libyan Coast Guard, it said.

Eighty-two people were reported missing and feared dead Friday when a rubber dinghy sank in the Mediterranean several hours after leaving Libya.

The International Organization for Migration reported 190 people had died in the two shipwrecks.

UNHCR said Tuesday more than 1,300 people have lost their lives this year trying to cross the Mediterranean.

Agencies and experts fear this number will continue to rise rapidly as conditions for sailing are better in summer months, encouraging more boats to make the dangerous trip.