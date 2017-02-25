Insurgent Attacks in Homs, Syria, Kill at Least 42

Twin suicide attacks in the western Syrian city of Homs Saturday killed at least 42 people, including a senior intelligence officer.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights says at least six attackers blew themselves up near the headquarters of both state security and military intelligence.

There has been no immediate claim of responsibility for the deadly attacks.

Homs has been under full government control for nearly three years.

On Friday in northern Syria, two suicide car bombings killed at least 65 people, including many civilians, rebel fighters and at least two Turkish soldiers, according to local media and Turkish officials.

IS claimed responsibility for the first attack in al-Bab, saying it has killed eight Turkish soldiers and 60 rebel fighters, according to the pro-IS Amaq news agency.

As IS is losing ground in al-Bab, observers predict, the terror group will rely on such attacks to indicate competence against Turkish forces and Syrian rebels.