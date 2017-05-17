Militants Storm Afghanistan’s National Broadcaster

A group of heavily armed militants, including suicide bombers, have stormed a state broadcaster’s facility in eastern Afghanistan, killing at least two people and wounding at least 20 others, officials said.

Wednesday’ assault in Jalalabad, capital of Nangarhar province, began with bombers blowing themselves up, making way for others to enter the building of national Radio Television Afghanistan, or RTA, officials and witnesses told local journalists.

There were no immediate claims of responsibility.

The main Taliban insurgency has denied involvement, saying it has nothing to do with the attack.

Militants linked to Islamic State are also active in Nangarhar and have regularly carried out attacks against government-run facilities as well as Afghan and U.S. forces who are conducting joint operations in the province to eliminate loyalists of the Syria-based terrorist group.