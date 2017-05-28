8 Killed in Mississippi Shooting Rampage

A man was arrested Sunday for killing eight people in the southern U.S. state of Mississippi in a shooting rampage at three separate houses the night before.

Willie Corey Godbolt, 35, was arrested after the deadly attacks, which allegedly began when he got into a dispute with his wife and in-laws.

One of the victims was Deputy Sheriff William Durr, 36.

"My pain wasn't designed for him. He was just there," Godbolt said of the deputy, speaking to local paper the Clarion-Ledger. "We was talking about me trying to take the children home ... somebody called the officer ... that's what they do, they intervene. It cost him his life. I'm sorry."

The names of the other seven victims, two of whom were children, have not been released as police are informing their families.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation said charges against Godbolt have not yet been filed, as it is too early to determine a motive.