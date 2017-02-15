Accessibility links

Languages
Europe

Montenegro: Immunity Lifted for 2 Alleged Coup Suspects

  • Associated Press
Montenegro riot police guard the Parliament building during an anti-government protest in Podgorica, Montenegro, Feb. 15, 2017. Montenegrin lawmakers voted on Wednesday to lift the immunity of two key opposition leaders allegedly involved in a pro-Russian plot to overthrow the government over its NATO bid.

Montenegro riot police guard the Parliament building during an anti-government protest in Podgorica, Montenegro, Feb. 15, 2017. Montenegrin lawmakers voted on Wednesday to lift the immunity of two key opposition leaders allegedly involved in a pro-Russian plot to overthrow the government over its NATO bid.

PODGORICA — 

Montenegrin lawmakers have voted to lift the immunity of two senior opposition politicians allegedly involved in a pro-Russian plot to overthrow the government over its NATO bid.

The move paves the way for the detention of Andrija Mandic and Milan Knezevic, key opposition leaders suspected in the October 16 coup attempt that included plans to kill a then-prime minister and take over power.

Several hundred opposition supporters protested outside the parliament building on Wednesday as lawmakers from the ruling coalition unanimously approved the motion.

Montenegro's special prosecutor said the two are suspected of criminal conspiracy and inciting “acts against constitutional order and security of Montenegro.”

Some 20 people - including two Russian citizens - have been accused in the foiled coup said to have been orchestrated by Russian and Serbian nationalists.

Related

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG