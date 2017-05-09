Monuments Under Review by US Interior Department

An executive order signed by President Donald Trump directs Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke to review 27 national monuments established or expanded by three other presidents since 1996.

Here are those monuments and the year they were created:

Basin and Range National Monument, Nevada, 2015

Bears Ears National Monument, Utah, 2016

Berryessa Snow Mountain, California, 2015

Canyons of the Ancients National Monument, Colorado, 2000

Carrizo Plain National Monument, California, 2001

Cascade Siskiyou, Oregon, established 2000, expanded 2017

Craters of the Moon, Idaho, established 1924, expanded 2000

Giant Sequoia National Monument, California, 2000

Gold Butte National Monument, Nevada, 2016

Grand Canyon-Parashant National Monument, Arizona, 2000

Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument, Utah, 1996

Hanford Reach National Monument, Washington, 2000

Ironwood Forest National Monument, Arizona, 2000

Katahdin Wood and Waters, Maine, 2016

Mojave Trails National Monument, California, 2016

Organ Mountains-Desert Peaks National Monument, New Mexico, 2014

Rio Grande del Norte National Monument, New Mexico, 2013

Sand to Snow National Monument, California, 2016.

San Gabriel Mountains, California, 2014

Sonoran Desert National Monument, Arizona, 2001

Upper Missouri River Breaks National Monument, Montana, 2001

Vermilion Cliffs National Monument, Arizona, 2000

Marine monuments

Marianas Trench Marine National Monument, Pacific Ocean, 2009

Northeast Canyons & Seamounts Marine National Monument, off the coast of New England, 2016

Pacific Remote Islands Marine National Monument, Pacific Ocean, established 2009, expanded 2014

Papahanaumokuakea Marine National Monument, Pacific Ocean, established 2006, expanded 2016

Rose Atoll Marine National Monument, Pacific Ocean, 2009

Source: Interior Department