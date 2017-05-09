Monuments Under Review by US Interior Department

An executive order signed by President Donald Trump directs Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke to review 27 national monuments established or expanded by three other presidents since 1996.
Here are those monuments and the year they were created:
Basin and Range National Monument, Nevada, 2015
Bears Ears National Monument, Utah, 2016
Berryessa Snow Mountain, California, 2015
Canyons of the Ancients National Monument, Colorado, 2000
Carrizo Plain National Monument, California, 2001
Cascade Siskiyou, Oregon, established 2000, expanded 2017
Craters of the Moon, Idaho, established 1924, expanded 2000
Giant Sequoia National Monument, California, 2000
Gold Butte National Monument, Nevada, 2016
Grand Canyon-Parashant National Monument, Arizona, 2000
Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument, Utah, 1996
Hanford Reach National Monument, Washington, 2000
Ironwood Forest National Monument, Arizona, 2000
Katahdin Wood and Waters, Maine, 2016
Mojave Trails National Monument, California, 2016
Organ Mountains-Desert Peaks National Monument, New Mexico, 2014
Rio Grande del Norte National Monument, New Mexico, 2013
Sand to Snow National Monument, California, 2016.
San Gabriel Mountains, California, 2014
Sonoran Desert National Monument, Arizona, 2001
Upper Missouri River Breaks National Monument, Montana, 2001
Vermilion Cliffs National Monument, Arizona, 2000
Marine monuments
Marianas Trench Marine National Monument, Pacific Ocean, 2009
Northeast Canyons & Seamounts Marine National Monument, off the coast of New England, 2016
Pacific Remote Islands Marine National Monument, Pacific Ocean, established 2009, expanded 2014
Papahanaumokuakea Marine National Monument, Pacific Ocean, established 2006, expanded 2016
Rose Atoll Marine National Monument, Pacific Ocean, 2009
Source: Interior Department