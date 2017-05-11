1,100 Gang Members Arrested in US Nationwide Crackdown

U.S. immigration authorities said Thursday a six-week-long nationwide crackdown has ended with nearly 1,100 arrests of members of some of the country's most dangerous gangs.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement says the suspects include 445 foreign nationals from 21 countries, including Latin America, Asia, Africa and Europe.

Large amounts of drugs and guns, as well as nearly $500,000 in cash were also seized during raids in a number of large U.S. cities.

A total of 1,378 suspects were arrested, with 1,095 confirmed gang members.

"Gangs threaten the safety of our communities, not just in major metropolitan areas but in our suburbs and rural areas too," said acting ICE chief Thomas Homan. "Gang-related violence and criminal activity present an ongoing challenge for law enforcement everywhere."

Those picked up include members of some of the country's most notorious and deadly gangs, including the Bloods, Surenos, MS-13, and the Crips.

Their crimes include drug and weapons smuggling, human and sex trafficking, murder, and racketeering.