Mortar Attacks on Somali Presidential Compound Injure 7

At least seven people were injured in Mogadishu Thursday when mortar shells landed in and around the presidential palace compound as cabinet members met inside.

“One of the mortar rounds landed inside the compound and injured three female janitors serving for the presidential guards,” a senior official in charge of security at the compound told VOA Somali on condition of anonymity.



At least three other mortars hit a residential neighborhood near the palace.



“A mortar shell hit near a house in Wardhigeley district close to the presidential compound. We transported four injured civilians to the hospital,” Mohamed Aden, an ambulance driver told VOA.



The mortar attack came as the country’s newly-approved cabinet members held their first meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Hassan Ali Khaire. The officials discussed security and the current drought.



None of them were hurt in the attack. President Mohamed Abdullhi Mohamed, commonly known as Farmajo, is out of the country for the 28th Arab League summit that concluded in the Jordanian capital Amman on Wednesday.



No one has immediately claimed the responsibility of the shelling, but Somali militant group al-Shabab often attacks government targets.



