Mortar Rounds Shake Mogadishu Ahead of Somali Presidential Vote

Five mortar rounds exploded near Mogadishu airport in the capital of Somalia on Tuesday evening, ahead of a parliament meeting Wednesday to elect the country's next president.

There were no immediate reports of casualties from the mortar attack. Suspicion quickly fell on militant group al-Shabab, which has vowed to disrupt the election.

The incumbent president, Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, is seeking re-election against more than 20 other candidates, including his predecessor, Sheikh Sharif Sheikh Ahmed, and two former prime ministers. The voters will meet at Mogadishu's international airport under heavy security provided by AMISOM, the African Union Mission to Somalia.

Observers say some candidates are trying to buy the presidency through cash and gifts to lawmakers.

AMISOM has protected Somalia's fragile government for a decade against al-Qaida-linked al-Shabab.