At Least 20 Killed in Myanmar Ferry Accident 

Authorities in western Myanmar say a ferry carrying scores of wedding guests capsized in the Ngawun River, killing 20 people.

Emergency workers said the ferry collided with another boat.

At least nine people are missing and 30 people have been rescued, officials said.

Police said at least 70 passengers were believed to be on the boat when it capsized.

The wedding guests were returning from a ceremony in Pathein. “Most of them were relatives from the same village,” a police officer said.

Fatal boat accidents are common in Myanmar, also known as Burma, where many people travel by boat and where government oversight is lax.