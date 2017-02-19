Myanmar Forces Hurt in Border Clash with Militants

Two members of Myanmar’s security forces were injured in a clash with militants on the troubled Rakhine State border with Bangladesh, Myanmar state counselor’s office said, casting doubt on the government’s claim that the region had stabilized.

The government last week said the situation in northern Rakhine had stabilized and that it had ended a four-month security crackdown on Rohingya Muslims.

The security operation had been under way since nine policemen were killed in attacks on security posts near the Bangladesh border October 9. Almost 69,000 Rohingyas have since fled to Bangladesh, according to U.N. estimates.

The United Nations has said the security crackdown may amount to crimes against humanity and possibly ethnic cleansing.

Border clash

Two soldiers were wounded in a five-minute clash with an armed group on the border with Bangladesh Friday afternoon, the State Counselor’s said in a statement late Saturday.

“The forces providing security forces to workers preparing border fence between the Mile Post 56 and 57 in Buthidaung township were attacked by about 30 unidentified armed men in black uniforms positioned on hills in Bangladeshi side,” the statement said, adding the armed men withdrew after security forces returned fire.

The security forces were still gathering information to identify how many members from the armed group were injured or killed during the clash, the office said in the short statement.

Bangladesh border guards could not immediately be contacted. Myanmar State Counselor’s Office and military did not immediately respond to requests for comments.

October attacks

Myanmar’s government blamed Rohingyas supported by foreign militants for the October 9 attacks on police, but has issued scant information about the assailants it called “terrorists.”

A group of Rohingya Muslims involved in the October attacks is headed by people with links to Saudi Arabia and Pakistan, the International Crisis Group said in a report last year.

The government, led Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi, has denied almost all allegations of human rights abuses in Rakhine, including mass killings and gang rapes of Rohingya Muslims, and said the operation was a lawful counterinsurgency campaign.

The violence has renewed international criticism that the Myanmar leader has done too little to help members of the Muslim minority, many of whom live in apartheid-like conditions in northwestern Myanmar.

Rohingya Muslims have faced discrimination in Myanmar for generations. They are regarded as illegal immigrants from Bangladesh and many entitled only to limited rights.