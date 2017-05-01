Nepal's Top Judge Suspended After Impeachment Motion Filed

Nepal's first female judge to head the Supreme Court has been suspended after an impeachment motion was signed by parliament members.

Supreme Court spokesman Mahendra Nath Upadhaya said Monday that Sushila Karki was suspended automatically after the motion signed by nearly half the members in parliament was registered.

As chief justice, Karki held one of the highest positions ever by a woman in Nepal.

She was known for zero tolerance against corruption. The motion signed by members of Nepal's two largest ruling parties accused Karki of interfering with executive powers and issuing biased decisions.