Accessibility links

Languages
Asia

Nepal's Top Judge Suspended After Impeachment Motion Filed

  • Associated Press

FILE - Chief Justice of the Supreme Court Sushila Karki (left) at a Democracy Day observance with Nepalese Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal, Nepalese President Bidhya Devi Bhandari and Vice President Nanda Kishor Pun, in Kathmandu, Nepal, Feb. 18, 2017

Nepal's first female judge to head the Supreme Court has been suspended after an impeachment motion was signed by parliament members.

Supreme Court spokesman Mahendra Nath Upadhaya said Monday that Sushila Karki was suspended automatically after the motion signed by nearly half the members in parliament was registered.

As chief justice, Karki held one of the highest positions ever by a woman in Nepal.

She was known for zero tolerance against corruption. The motion signed by members of Nepal's two largest ruling parties accused Karki of interfering with executive powers and issuing biased decisions.

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG