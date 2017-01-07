Accessibility links

Languages
Africa

New Ghanaian President Sworn In

  • VOA News
FILE - Supporters of Ghanaian President-elect Nana Akufo-Addo, of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), celebrate his election victory in Accra, Ghana, Dec. 10, 2016.

FILE - Supporters of Ghanaian President-elect Nana Akufo-Addo, of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), celebrate his election victory in Accra, Ghana, Dec. 10, 2016.

Nana Akufo-Addo was sworn in Saturday as the new president of Ghana after winning the election a month ago.

Akufo-Addo, 72, defeated incumbent John Dramani Mahama in an election largely focused on the country’s stalling economy.

Ghana President Nana Akufo-Addo.

Ghana President Nana Akufo-Addo.

Thousands of people, along with leaders from across Africa, gathered in the Ghanaian capital of Accra to witness the peaceful transfer of power, a rare sight in a region marked by political violence.

The former opposition leader and human rights lawyer Akufo-Addo promised to rebuild the country’s economy by building a factory in each of Ghana’s more than 200 districts.

Akufo-Addo has said he will put Ghana “back on the path of progress and prosperity” after high public debt and inflation forced the country to take a bailout loan from the International Monetary Fund about a year and a half ago.

Earlier this week, Mahama attributed the struggles seen during his presidency to “strong headwinds” that caused Ghana’s currency to falter.

Related

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG