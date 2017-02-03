New US Sanctions on Iran Could Be Just the Start

The United States took its first steps in backing up tough talk about Iran, slapping new sanctions on 13 individuals and 12 entities linked to Tehran's ballistic missile program and its proxies across the Middle East.

The targets include Iranian support networks in China and the United Arab Emirates that have been working to help Tehran obtain technology and materials needed to advance its ballistic missile program.

The Treasury Department said sanctions were also levied on individuals and networks working with Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' elite Quds Force and the Iranian-backed Lebanese terror group Hezbollah.

"These are just initial steps in response to Iranian provocative behavior," a senior administration official warned, calling Iran's recent behavior "not sustainable, not acceptable."

"Iran has a choice to make," the official added. "We will work positively with Iran when it abides by its international commitments while underscoring our commitment to aggressively counter Iran's destabilizing activities."

‘Clear threat’

Friday's actions came as a result of what U.S. officials described as an ongoing process that included consultations with key U.S. agencies and also U.S. allies.

But officials said the trigger was Iran's January 29 test of a ballistic missile, which was "in defiance" of a U.N. resolution barring Iran from engaging in such tests.

A second senior administration official described Sunday's launch as "a clear threat to regional security."

The new sanctions are a culmination of the Trump administration’s increasingly aggressive stance with Tehran, following a presidential campaign in which then-candidate Trump said he was willing to rip up the nuclear deal former President Barack Obama and other world leaders negotiated with Iran.

Earlier this week, Trump’s national security adviser, retired Lieutenant General Michael Flynn announced the U.S. was “officially putting Iran on notice.”

On Friday, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer continued with the tough talk.

“President Trump is going to do everything he can to make sure Iran is stayed in check,” Spicer said. “He is going to continue to be tough on Iran in a way that wasn’t done in the past eight years.”

Spicer also reiterated that the president was not taking any options off the table although “he understands the impact” of resorting to military action.

Earlier Friday, Trump took to Twitter to warn Iran directly.

“Iran is playing with fire – they don’t appreciate how 'kind' President Obama was to them,’ Trump tweeted. “Not me!”

Iran's foreign minister, Javad Zarif, also took to Twitter Friday to respond.

"Iran unmoved by threats as we derive security from our people," he tweeted. "We'll never initiate war, but we can only rely on our own means of defense."

All of the entities and individuals targeted by the new sanctions aimed at Iran are located overseas. But a senior administration official said all have "touch points" in the United States, whether they involve trying to acquire U.S.-made materials or interactions with the U.S. financial system.

Officials also said the sanctions did not impact U.S. compliance with the Iran nuclear deal and that none of the individuals or entities had previously been sanctioned under the Obama administration.

Additional concerns

While much of the concern has focused on Iran's ballistic missile program, Trump administration officials have voiced significant concerns about Iran's use of proxy forces across the Middle East, and in Yemen in particular.

Iranian-backed Houthi rebels have been engaged in a bloody civil war in Yemen, and earlier this week attacked a Saudi warship, killing two crew members.

A U.S. senior administration official said Washington was increasingly concerned about freedom of navigation in the waters off the coast of Yemen, including the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, putting much of the onus on Iran.

"Iran has heavy influence, continues to arm and support the Houthis," the official said.

And while the official said Iran was not responsible "for every tactical decision, Iran in its relationships with proxies through the region bears responsibility for these groups that they are closely entwined with."

​‘New day in U.S.-Iran relations’

Already, the U.S. appears to be backing up the concerns with action, sending the destroyer USS Cole to conduct patrols off the coast of Yemen.

The Trump administration's first actions against Iran are meeting with the approval of the chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

"A coordinated, multi-faceted effort to push back against a range of illicit Iranian behavior is long overdue," Republican Sen. Bob Corker said in a statement. "The announcement makes clear that it is a new day in U.S.-Iran relations."