New Year Celebrations Mark 2017 Around the World

Much of the globe has celebrated the beginning of 2017 with fireworks, parties, and other festivities, though many are somber in reflecting on the politics and popular culture of the past tumultuous year.

New Zealand, nearby Pacific islands, Australia and Russia were among the first to ring in the new year.

One of the first prominent New Year's celebrations to start 2017 was the annual fireworks show in Sydney, which drew a crowd of over a million people who lined the waterfront to watch a show dedicated to the late entertainers David Bowie and Gene Wilder — just two of an unusually large number of celebrities who died in 2016..



WATCH: Fireworks in Sydney, Hong Kong and Beijing

Many countries were focusing on security while anticipating big crowds for celebrations. Added security was in place in many cities because of the December 19 truck attack on a Berlin Christmas market that killed 12 people and other attacks during 2016.

The German capital added concrete barriers and armored cars near the traditional Brandenburg Gate celebration venue to protect crowds from vehicles.

Paris canceled fireworks at the Eiffel Tower again this year, but a display will be staged along the Champs-Elysees, which was fortified by armed soldiers and traffic barriers.

In central London, armed police will be deployed aboard underground trains for the first time. Some armed officers have protected the subway system in recent years, but this is the first time officers with guns will ride the trains with passengers traveling to and from Trafalgar Square and the banks of the Thames River to celebrate the new year.

New York City officials have positioned dozens of dump trucks weighed down with loads of sand among the towering skyscrapers in the Times Square area of the borough of Manhattan. The trucks are meant to act as a protective barrier as an expected 1 million revelers join the countdown to fireworks and confetti to mark the beginning of 2017.