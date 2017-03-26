Nigerian Officials, Companies Summoned to Discuss Immigration Revenues

Nigerian lawmakers on Saturday summoned the attorney general, accountant general, minister of interior and representatives of four companies to appear next month before a committee of parliamentarians over allegations that revenues were withheld from the immigration service.

The head of the Nigeria Immigration Service told a committee led by Senator Solomon Adeola that the companies performed services for the NIS in public-private partnerships. The services, provided between 2012 and 2016, included the production of e-passports and expatriate residence permits.

The companies had "contractual agreements to perform some revenue-generating service on behalf of the NIS, with the company withholding a hefty percentage of revenue that would have accrued to the federal government," a spokesman for Adeola said.

A statement issued by the committee, which met Saturday, said there was a "need to get clarification on this issue from all the parties involved."

The government and company officials are to appear before the committee of senators April 6.