Nigerian Officials, Companies Summoned to Discuss Immigration Revenues

ABUJA, NIGERIA — 

Nigerian lawmakers on Saturday summoned the attorney general, accountant general, minister of interior and representatives of four companies to appear next month before a committee of parliamentarians over allegations that revenues were withheld from the immigration service.

The head of the Nigeria Immigration Service told a committee led by Senator Solomon Adeola that the companies performed services for the NIS in public-private partnerships. The services, provided between 2012 and 2016, included the production of e-passports and expatriate residence permits.

The companies had "contractual agreements to perform some revenue-generating service on behalf of the NIS, with the company withholding a hefty percentage of revenue that would have accrued to the federal government," a spokesman for Adeola said.

A statement issued by the committee, which met Saturday, said there was a "need to get clarification on this issue from all the parties involved."

The government and company officials are to appear before the committee of senators April 6.

