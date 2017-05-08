Nigerian President Returns to London for Medical Treatment

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari flew to London late Sunday for a "follow-up medical consultation" with his doctors, shortly after meeting with the newly released 82 Chibok schoolgirls who had been kidnapped by Boko Haram militants three years ago.

A statement from presidential spokesman Femi Adesina said the president "had planned to leave Sunday afternoon, but decided to tarry a bit" to meet with the girls.

The statement said the length of the president's stay in London will be "determined by the doctors" and the government would "continue to function normally under the able leadership" of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

Buhari returned to work in March after a seven-week leave for medical treatment in London.

He has not disclosed the nature of his illness.