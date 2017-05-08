Accessibility links

Nigerian President Returns to London for Medical Treatment

  • VOA News

In this photo released by the Nigeria State House, Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari (C) with government officials after Friday prayers at the presidential palace in Abuja, Nigeria, May. 5, 2017.

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari flew to London late Sunday for a "follow-up medical consultation" with his doctors, shortly after meeting with the newly released 82 Chibok schoolgirls who had been kidnapped by Boko Haram militants three years ago.

A statement from presidential spokesman Femi Adesina said the president "had planned to leave Sunday afternoon, but decided to tarry a bit" to meet with the girls.

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari (left) addresses 82 freed Chibok schoolgirls during a meeting with them in Abuja, Nigeria, May 7, 2017. (Source - @MBuhari)

The statement said the length of the president's stay in London will be "determined by the doctors" and the government would "continue to function normally under the able leadership" of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

Buhari returned to work in March after a seven-week leave for medical treatment in London.

He has not disclosed the nature of his illness.

