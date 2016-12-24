Nigerian President: Boko Haram Stronghold Captured

The Nigerian army has captured a Boko Haram camp in the Sambisa forest, one of the jihadist group's last strongholds in the country, president Muhammadu Buhari said Saturday.

Buhari said the capture of Camp Zero marked the "final crushing of Boko Haram terrorists in their last enclave in Sambisa forest" in a statement, following a months-long campaign in the 1300-square-kilometer forest located in the northeastern state of Borno.

The statement made no mention of the whereabouts of Boko Haram's leader Abubakar Shekau.

Boko Haram has stepped up its attacks recently, after a months-long pause in their seven-year uprising that has killed more than 20,000 people. The conflict has triggered a humanitarian crisis.