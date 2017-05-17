Haley Calls for UN to Intervene in Venezuela 'Humanitarian Crisis'

United States Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley is calling on the body to address what she called a humanitarian crisis in Venezuela.

The Security Council will meet Wednesday at Haley's request to discuss an international effort aimed at combating deterioration in Venezuela's economic and political situation.

"In Venezuela, we are on the verge of humanitarian crisis," Haley said in a statement ahead of the meeting. "Peaceful protesters have been injured, arrested and even killed by their own government. Medicine is unavailable, hospitals lack supplies, and it's become difficult to find food."

For the past six weeks, Venezuela has been rocked by near-daily anti-government street demonstrations aimed at removing President Nicolas Maduro from power. At least 42 people have been killed during the unrest.

Protesters are angry about the socialist country's downward economic spiral, which has led to food and medical supply shortages, and they blame Maduro for wrecking the economy.

Maduro blames the opposition for the country's problems, accusing his opponents of launching a coup against him with the support of Washington.

The closed-door meeting Wednesday will mark the first time the Security Council has discussed the crisis in Venezuela.