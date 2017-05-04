Nixon's Famed TV Sitdown with Sir David Frost Aired on This Day in '77

“I let down my friends. I let down the country. I let down our system of government… most of all, I let down an opportunity that I would have had for two-and-a-half more years to proceed on great projects and programs for peace.”

The words of former President Richard Nixon spoken on this day in 1977, just a few minutes of hours of televised interviews, edited down to 90 minutes, conducted by British journalist Sir David Frost.

It was an apology of sorts — the closest the public would ever get from the president, disgraced after an impeachment process began against him three years earlier over the so-called “Watergate scandal.”

Facing almost certain impeachment, Nixon ended up resigning.

Before the Nixon television interview aired, Frost spoke with journalist Mike Wallace on 60 Minutes, CBS News’ famed weekly news magazine TV show.

​At times, the interview became openly contentious. Despite repeated reference to known facts, Nixon never admitted to attempting to obstruct justice, one of the impeachment charges made against him by Congress in 1974.

Nixon told Frost in no uncertain terms that there was no cover-up.

“I didn’t intend a cover-up. Let me say, if I intended the cover-up, believe me, I would have done it.”

The historic televised meeting was turned into a Broadway play in 2007. A year later, it was adapted into an award-winning movie by director Ron Howard, starring Michael Sheen and Frank Langella.

Watched by more than 45 million Americans, the Frost-Nixon interviews made compelling television, drawing among the largest audiences ever for a political interview.