North Carolina Lawmakers Vote on Compromise 'Bathroom Bill'

A compromise repealing North Carolina's infamous "bathroom bill" was introduced to the state's legislature Thursday.

The compromise bill was approved by the Senate committee and will now go through both houses before reaching the governor's desk - likely this evening.

The controversial law, referred to as House Bill 2 or HB2, is mostly known for banning transgender individuals from using public bathrooms, such as in schools or government buildings, that do not correspond with their biological sex, as dictated by their birth certificates.

According to a statement released by Senate leader Phil Berger and House Speaker Tim Moore, the bill would repeal HB2 but would leave bathroom regulations to the state - which was the case before the city of Charlotte passed an ordinance last year allowing people to use the bathroom corresponding with how they self-identify.

The bill would enact a moratorium on similar ordinances until 2020 - a source of controversy as cities and counties will no longer be able to pass their own anti-discrimination ordinances.

"I support the House Bill 2 repeal compromise that will be introduced tomorrow," Cooper said in a statement Wednesday. "It's not a perfect deal, but it repeals House Bill 2 and begins to repair our reputation."

The moratorium, however, was a step too far for many North Carolina Democrats as well as rights groups.

"Make no mistake: This newest #HB2 proposal is a bad deal that does not actually #RepealHB2," Human Rights Campaign tweeted from its official account.

Last March, the Republican-controlled state legislature passed the law. A previous attempt to repeal the law last December fell apart, leaving it in place.

HB2 had been blasted by gay rights groups, national leaders, and celebrities who have boycotted the state, resulting in job losses in the tourism and entertainment industries.

Thursday's vote comes ahead of a deadline set by the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA), which had threatened to bar the state from hosting any sports championships unless the bill was repealed.