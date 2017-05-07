North Korea Detains US Citizen

North Korea says it has detained another U.S. citizen, accusing him of committing "hostile acts."

The North's official news agency KCNA said Kim Hak Song was detained on Saturday. The report said he had worked for the Pyongyang University of Science and Technology.

The U.S. has not yet commented on the report, which if confirmed, would make Kim Hak Song the fourth American citizen in North Korean custody.

Last month, Pyongyang detained Kim Sang-duk, a university accounting professors in his 50s.

Kim taught accounting at Pyongyang University of Science and Technology for about a month, according to the school's chancellor,

North Korea has in the past detained U.S. citizens to use as bargaining chips in its negotiations with Washington.

Last year, Otto Warmbier, a University of Virginia student, was sentenced to 15 years of hard labor in prison after he confessed to trying to steal a propaganda banner.