Yonhap: North Korea Test-fires Ballistic Missile

South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported Saturday that North Korea had test-fired a ballistic missile from a region north of its capital, Pyongyang.

"North Korea fired an unidentified missile from a site in the vicinity of Bukchang in Pyeongannam-do [South Pyeongan province] early this morning," Yonhap said, quoting a statement issued by South Korea's military, the French news agency AFP reported.

The missile was fired early Saturday local time. There were no details immediately available.

