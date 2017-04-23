Report: North Korea Detains Third US Citizen

North Korea has detained another U.S. citizen.

The Korean-American man was arrested Friday at Pyongyang International Airport as he was preparing to leave the country, the South Korea's Yonhap news agency reports.

Identified only by his surname Kim, the man was reported to have been discussing relief activities in North Korea for about a month.

The reason for his arrest was not immediately clear.

His arrest brings the number of Americans detained by North Korea to three.

North Korea has in the past detained U.S. citizens to use as bargaining chips in its negotiations with Washington.