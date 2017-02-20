Not My President Rallies Gather Thousands Across Nation

Thousands of protesters rallied nationwide to oppose the Trump administration during Monday's President's Day holiday.

The Not My President Rallies have demonstrators gathering across the country to support people of color, immigrants, Muslims, workers, LGBTQ people, and the poor.

Events were underway from Boston to Seattle where protesters said they hoped to make it an anti-Trump day. A list of cities on the Not My President’s Day Facebook page showed at least 30 cities where protests inspired by the national movement of Bad Dudes and Nasty Women were planned.

In Chicago, hundreds gathered Sunday near Trump Tower, holding signs in English, Arabic and Spanish calling for resistance to President Trump's immigration policy.

A woman marching in Los Angeles said she was marching for her parents who have worked hard “to provide for us.”

Another demonstrator in Dallas, Texas, said people were angry.

“There’s a lot of stuff going on and it’s only been a month, and it’s kind of scary for a lot of people because a lot of people are actually being affected by what’s going on,” she said.

"I'm here to protest everything that 45 [45th U.S. president] stands for ... From his views on women to his views on immigration, racism, sexism and all the awful things that he is representing is embarrassing our country," another protestor said.

In one month of presidency, Trump has signed 24 executive orders and memoranda including orders withdraw the United States from the Trans-Pacific trade deal, impose a federal hiring freeze, and temporarily ban travelers from seven Muslim nations.That order was blocked by federal judges.

Most students, school employees, and government workers took Monday off work due to the federal holiday.

Geoffrey Supran, a postdoctoral fellow at Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, studies renewable energy solutions to climate change. He said scientists are trying to send a message to President Trump that America “runs on science.”

“Science is the backbone of our prosperity and progress,” Supran said.

Demonstrators, some dressed in while lab coats, held signs that read “Science Matters,” “Scientists Pursuing Truth, Saving the World” and “Make America Smart Again.”

The Rally to Stand Up for Science in Boston’s Copley Square was held outside the American Association for the Advancement of Science’s annual meeting.

Saturday, President Trump held a large rally in Florida with about 9,000 supporters gathered in an airport hangar in Melbourne.

They loudly cheered Trump's comments.While anti-Trump protests are continuously across the country, the president’s fiercest backers echoed his message.

"He is right on point, because, unfortunately, most of the news media distorts it and twists it [the news] to their benefit,” said Hamilton Campos, who attended Trump’s rally Saturday.“You know, they were hoping that Hillary [Clinton] was going to win and she did not.”