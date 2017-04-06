Nunes to Step Down From Russia Hacking Investigation

The Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee Devin Nunes announced Thursday that he would temporarily step down from the panel's investigation into alleged Russian hacking in the lead up to the 2016 election after ethical complaints were lodged against him.

Nunes said “several leftwing activist groups” filed accusations of impropriety against him with the Office of Congressional ethics, and he would temporarily step back from the investigation until the charges are cleared up.

“Despite the baselessness of the charges, I believe it is in the best interests of the House Intelligence Committee and the Congress for me to have Representative Mike Conaway, with assistance from Representatives Trey Gowdy and Tom Rooney, temporarily take charge of the Committee’s Russia investigation while the House Ethics Committee looks into this matter,” Nunes said in a statement.

Nunes said he would continue to fulfill his other duties as committee chairman and asked to speak with the House Ethics Committee as soon as possible about the allegations.