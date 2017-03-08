NYSE: 200 Years of Market Ups & Downs

Two hundred years ago on March 8, 1817, the New York Stock & Exchange Board was officially launched by a group of financial brokers, who rented rooms at 40 Wall Street.

It was renamed the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in 1863.

The idea for stock market was informally created in 1792, when 24 brokers and merchants signed The Buttonwood Agreement to trade securities in return for commission.

Throughout the early 1800's, the NYSE expanded beyond government bonds and bank stocks. New York City soon surpassed Philadelphia as the financial center of the United States.

Today, the NYSE is by far the world's largest stock exchange, with its listed companies valued at $19.3 trillion as of June 2016.



The average daily trading value was an estimated $169 billion in 2013. More than a billion shares are bought and sold daily by traders who work the floor of the exchange.

“The NYSE is the best example of a free, but managed, marketplace,” said VOA’s Bob Leverone, who has covered NYSE for 30 years.

“The trading in individual equities is managed by designated market makers, at clear locations on the NYSE floor," added Leverone. "Those market makers have a responsibility to manage the order flow between buyers and sellers.”

From the days of handwritten, paper trading tickets that covered the floor at the NYSE, to the high speed electronic transactions of today, that market maker process has been a foundation for trading on public capital markets in the United States.

Market basics

Every Monday through Friday at 9:30 a.m. sharp, a bell rings to open the market. The closing bell rings at 4 p.m.

​Buyers and sellers — or traders — bid on shares of stocks on the floor of NYSE.

Stocks are a small piece of ownership of a public corporation, and their prices usually reflect investors' opinions of what the company's earnings will be.

Traders who think the company will do well in the future bid the price up, while those who believe it will do poorly bid the price down.

Sellers try to get as much as possible for each share, trying to receive more than what they paid for it.



Buyers try to get the lowest price so that they can sell it later for a profit.

Ups and downs

Over 200 years, the New York Stock Exchange has had a rocky history. Here are some of the most notable and newsworthy moments:



1867 : The stock "ticker" is invented, revolutionizing the market by allowing investors to get current stock prices anywhere.

The NYSE lists several stock market indices: the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, the NYSE Composite, NYSE US 100 Index, the NASDAQ Composite and others.