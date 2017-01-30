Accessibility links

Languages
USA

Obama Disagrees with Discrimination Based on Religion - Spokesman

  • Reuters
President Barack Obama speaks during the final press briefing for White House press secretary Josh Earnest, Jan. 17, 2017, in the briefing room of the White House in Washington.

President Barack Obama speaks during the final press briefing for White House press secretary Josh Earnest, Jan. 17, 2017, in the briefing room of the White House in Washington.

See comments

Former U.S. President Barack Obama is heartened by the political activism he sees across the country and disagrees with discrimination against people based on their religion, a spokesman said on Monday.

Kevin Lewis, a spokesman for Obama, said the former president who left office 10 days ago "fundamentally disagrees with the notion of discriminating against individuals because of their faith or religion."

"Citizens exercising their Constitutional right to assemble, organize and have their voices heard by their elected officials is exactly what we expect to see when American values are at stake," Lewis said. He said Obama was "heartened by the level of engagement taking place in communities around the country."

Show comments

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG