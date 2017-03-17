Official: Obama on Private Trip to French Polynesian Resort

A Tahitian official says Barack Obama has arrived in French Polynesia on a private trip.



A press office official in Tahiti who was not authorized to be named told The Associated Press on Friday that the former U.S. president landed Thursday in Tahiti then took a plane on to a private island.



His destination, she said, was "The Brando'' - a luxury resort popular with celebrities on Tetiaroa Island. It's named after the late Hollywood legend Marlon Brando, who bought the spot, the hotel website says, after becoming enchanted with its rare beauty during the filming of 1962's "Mutiny on the Bounty.''



The official did not elaborate further on the visit. French Polynesia is a French territory in the South Pacific.