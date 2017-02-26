Olympic Runner Mo Farrah Denies Doping After Leaked Report

Olympic gold medal-winning distance runner Mo Farah said on Sunday that he is “a clean athlete” after a leaked report suggested his American coach may have broken anti-doping rules when he gave Farah and other athletes performance-enhancing drugs.

The Somali-born Farah won gold medals in the 5,000 meters and 10,000 meters for Britain at the last two Olympics.

“I am a clean athlete who never broke any rules in regards to substances.” Farah said in a statement.



Britain’s Sunday Times said it has obtained a leaked report by U.S. Anti-Doping Agency that said Farah’s coach Alberto Salazar gave him and others who trained with him at a Nike facility drugs including an infusion of the chemical L-carnitine. It is not a banned substance for athletes, but infusions of more than 50 milliliters over a span of six hours are prohibited.

"It is upsetting that some parts of the media, despite the clear facts, continue to try to associate me with allegations of drug misuse," Farrah said in response to the report. "If USADA or any other anti-doping body has evidence of wrongdoing they should publish it and take action rather than allow the media to be judge and jury."