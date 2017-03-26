1 Dead, 14 Wounded in US Nightclub Shooting

Officials in Cincinnati, in the U.S. Midwestern state of Ohio, say at least 15 people were shot, one fatally, in a crowded nightclub early Sunday.

A police official, Assistant Police Chief Paul Neudigate, said the scene at the Cameo Night Club was "a very horrific situation."

He said hundreds of people were in the club when the shooter opened fire.

Local television station WLWT reported several of the victims have life-threatening injuries, and that officials have not said whether anyone is in custody.

Authorities say there may have been several shooters.