List of Oscar Nominees in Top Categories

Here are this year's Academy Award nominees:

Performance by an actor in a leading role

Casey Affleck in “Manchester by the Sea” (Amazon Studios)

Andrew Garfield in “Hacksaw Ridge” (Summit Entertainment)

Ryan Gosling in “La La Land” (Summit Entertainment)

Viggo Mortensen in “Captain Fantastic” (Bleecker Street)

Denzel Washington in “Fences” (Paramount)



Performance by an actor in a supporting role



Mahershala Ali in “Moonlight” (A24)

Jeff Bridges in “Hell or High Water” (CBS Films and Lionsgate)

Lucas Hedges in “Manchester by the Sea” (Amazon Studios)

Dev Patel in “Lion” (The Weinstein Company)

Michael Shannon in “Nocturnal Animals” (Focus Features)



Performance by an actress in a leading role

Isabelle Huppert in “Elle” (Sony Pictures Classics)

Ruth Negga in “Loving” (Focus Features)

Natalie Portman in “Jackie” (Fox Searchlight)

Emma Stone in “La La Land” (Summit Entertainment)

Meryl Streep in “Florence Foster Jenkins” (Paramount)



Performance by an actress in a supporting role

Viola Davis in “Fences” (Paramount)

Naomie Harris in “Moonlight” (A24)

Nicole Kidman in “Lion” (The Weinstein Company)

Octavia Spencer in “Hidden Figures” (20th Century Fox)

Michelle Williams in “Manchester by the Sea” (Amazon Studios)



Achievement in directing

“Arrival” (Paramount) Denis Villeneuve

“Hacksaw Ridge” (Summit Entertainment) Mel Gibson

“La La Land” (Summit Entertainment) Damien Chazelle

“Manchester by the Sea” (Amazon Studios) Kenneth Lonergan

“Moonlight” (A24) Barry Jenkins



Best motion picture of the year

“Arrival” (Paramount) A Paramount Pictures Production

Shawn Levy, Dan Levine, Aaron Ryder and David Linde, Producers



“Fences” (Paramount) A Paramount Pictures Production

Scott Rudin, Denzel Washington and Todd Black, Producers



“Hacksaw Ridge” (Summit Entertainment) A Pandemonium Films/Permut Presentations Production

Bill Mechanic and David Permut, Producers



“Hell or High Water” (CBS Films and Lionsgate) A Sidney Kimmel Entertainment/Film 44/LBI Entertainment/OddLot Entertainment Production

Carla Hacken and Julie Yorn, Producers



“Hidden Figures” (20th Century Fox) A Fox 2000 Pictures Production

Donna Gigliotti, Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping, Pharrell Williams and Theodore Melfi, Producers



“La La Land” (Summit Entertainment) An Impostor Pictures/Gilbert Films/Marc Platt Production

Fred Berger, Jordan Horowitz and Marc Platt, Producers



“Lion” (The Weinstein Company) A See-Saw Films Production

Emile Sherman, Iain Canning and Angie Fielder, Producers



“Manchester by the Sea” (Amazon Studios) A Pearl Street Films/The Media Farm/K Period Media/The A | Middleton Project/B Story Production

Matt Damon, Kimberly Steward, Chris Moore, Lauren Beck and Kevin J. Walsh, Producers



“Moonlight” (A24) A Dos Hermanas Production

Adele Romanski, Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner, Producers



Achievement in music written for motion pictures (Original song)

“Audition (The Fools Who Dream)” from “La La Land” (Summit Entertainment)

Music by Justin Hurwitz Lyric by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul



“Can’t Stop The Feeling” from “Trolls” (20th Century Fox)

Music and Lyric by Justin Timberlake, Max Martin and Karl Johan Schuster



“City Of Stars” from “La La Land” (Summit Entertainment)

Music by Justin Hurwitz Lyric by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul



“The Empty Chair” from “Jim: The James Foley Story” (HBO Documentary Films and Kunhardt Films)

Music and Lyric by J. Ralph and Sting



“How Far I’ll Go” from “Moana” (Walt Disney)



Best foreign language film of the year

“Land of Mine” A Nordisk Film Production - Denmark

“A Man Called Ove” A Tre Vänner Production - Sweden

“The Salesman” An Asghar Farhadi/Memento Films Production - Iran

“Tanna” A Contact Films Production - Australia

“Toni Erdmann” A Komplizen Film Production - Germany



Best documentary feature

“Fire at Sea” (Kino Lorber) A Stemal Entertainment Production

Gianfranco Rosi and Donatella Palermo



“I Am Not Your Negro” (Magnolia Pictures) A Velvet Film Production

Raoul Peck, Rémi Grellety and Hébert Peck



“Life, Animated” (The Orchard) A Motto Pictures and A&E IndieFilms Production

Roger Ross Williams and Julie Goldman



“O.J.: Made in America” (ESPN Films) A Laylow Films and ESPN Films Production

Ezra Edelman and Caroline Waterlow



“13th” (Netflix) A Forward Movement Production

Ava DuVernay, Spencer Averick and Howard Barish