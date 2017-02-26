List of Oscar Nominees in Top Categories

Here are this year's Academy Award nominees:
Performance by an actor in a leading role
Casey Affleck in “Manchester by the Sea” (Amazon Studios)
Andrew Garfield in “Hacksaw Ridge” (Summit Entertainment)
Ryan Gosling in “La La Land” (Summit Entertainment)
Viggo Mortensen in “Captain Fantastic” (Bleecker Street)
Denzel Washington in “Fences” (Paramount)
Performance by an actor in a supporting role
Mahershala Ali in “Moonlight” (A24)
Jeff Bridges in “Hell or High Water” (CBS Films and Lionsgate)
Lucas Hedges in “Manchester by the Sea” (Amazon Studios)
Dev Patel in “Lion” (The Weinstein Company)
Michael Shannon in “Nocturnal Animals” (Focus Features)
Performance by an actress in a leading role
Isabelle Huppert in “Elle” (Sony Pictures Classics)
Ruth Negga in “Loving” (Focus Features)
Natalie Portman in “Jackie” (Fox Searchlight)
Emma Stone in “La La Land” (Summit Entertainment)
Meryl Streep in “Florence Foster Jenkins” (Paramount)
Performance by an actress in a supporting role
Viola Davis in “Fences” (Paramount)
Naomie Harris in “Moonlight” (A24)
Nicole Kidman in “Lion” (The Weinstein Company)
Octavia Spencer in “Hidden Figures” (20th Century Fox)
Michelle Williams in “Manchester by the Sea” (Amazon Studios)
Achievement in directing
“Arrival” (Paramount) Denis Villeneuve
“Hacksaw Ridge” (Summit Entertainment) Mel Gibson
“La La Land” (Summit Entertainment) Damien Chazelle
“Manchester by the Sea” (Amazon Studios) Kenneth Lonergan
“Moonlight” (A24) Barry Jenkins
Best motion picture of the year
“Arrival” (Paramount) A Paramount Pictures Production
Shawn Levy, Dan Levine, Aaron Ryder and David Linde, Producers
“Fences” (Paramount) A Paramount Pictures Production
Scott Rudin, Denzel Washington and Todd Black, Producers
“Hacksaw Ridge” (Summit Entertainment) A Pandemonium Films/Permut Presentations Production
Bill Mechanic and David Permut, Producers
“Hell or High Water” (CBS Films and Lionsgate) A Sidney Kimmel Entertainment/Film 44/LBI Entertainment/OddLot Entertainment Production
Carla Hacken and Julie Yorn, Producers
“Hidden Figures” (20th Century Fox) A Fox 2000 Pictures Production
Donna Gigliotti, Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping, Pharrell Williams and Theodore Melfi, Producers
“La La Land” (Summit Entertainment) An Impostor Pictures/Gilbert Films/Marc Platt Production
Fred Berger, Jordan Horowitz and Marc Platt, Producers
“Lion” (The Weinstein Company) A See-Saw Films Production
Emile Sherman, Iain Canning and Angie Fielder, Producers
“Manchester by the Sea” (Amazon Studios) A Pearl Street Films/The Media Farm/K Period Media/The A | Middleton Project/B Story Production
Matt Damon, Kimberly Steward, Chris Moore, Lauren Beck and Kevin J. Walsh, Producers
“Moonlight” (A24) A Dos Hermanas Production
Adele Romanski, Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner, Producers
Achievement in music written for motion pictures (Original song)
“Audition (The Fools Who Dream)” from “La La Land” (Summit Entertainment)
Music by Justin Hurwitz Lyric by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul
“Can’t Stop The Feeling” from “Trolls” (20th Century Fox)
Music and Lyric by Justin Timberlake, Max Martin and Karl Johan Schuster
“City Of Stars” from “La La Land” (Summit Entertainment)
Music by Justin Hurwitz Lyric by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul
“The Empty Chair” from “Jim: The James Foley Story” (HBO Documentary Films and Kunhardt Films)
Music and Lyric by J. Ralph and Sting
“How Far I’ll Go” from “Moana” (Walt Disney)
Best foreign language film of the year
“Land of Mine” A Nordisk Film Production - Denmark
“A Man Called Ove” A Tre Vänner Production - Sweden
“The Salesman” An Asghar Farhadi/Memento Films Production - Iran
“Tanna” A Contact Films Production - Australia
“Toni Erdmann” A Komplizen Film Production - Germany
Best documentary feature
“Fire at Sea” (Kino Lorber) A Stemal Entertainment Production
Gianfranco Rosi and Donatella Palermo
“I Am Not Your Negro” (Magnolia Pictures) A Velvet Film Production
Raoul Peck, Rémi Grellety and Hébert Peck
“Life, Animated” (The Orchard) A Motto Pictures and A&E IndieFilms Production
Roger Ross Williams and Julie Goldman
“O.J.: Made in America” (ESPN Films) A Laylow Films and ESPN Films Production
Ezra Edelman and Caroline Waterlow
“13th” (Netflix) A Forward Movement Production
Ava DuVernay, Spencer Averick and Howard Barish