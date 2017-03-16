OSCE Extends Monitoring Mission to Ukraine by One Year

The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) said on Thursday that its monitoring mission to Ukraine will be extended by one year.

"The OSCE Permanent Council, in a consensus decision taken at its meeting in Vienna today, agreed to renew the mandate of the Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine by one year until 31 March 2018," the organization said in a statement.

The OSCE, a security and human rights watchdog that includes both Russia and Ukraine as members, has been monitoring the conflict in eastern Ukraine since March 2014.