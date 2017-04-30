Owner of Farsi Language Satellite Network Killed in Turkey

Turkish media reports say the Iranian owner of a leading Farsi-language satellite television network has been shot dead in Istanbul, along with another man.

Saeed Karimian, the owner of GEM TV, was gunned down late Saturday. The other man killed was reported to be a business partner. No motive for the killing is known.

Based in Dubai, GEM TV dubs Turkish soap operas and other entertainment shows into Farsi and broadcasts them into Iran.

Tehran has been critical of GEM TV and similar satellite channels, accusing them of trying to spread Western culture in the country.

Iranian media said Karimian had been convicted months of ago, in absentia, of spreading "propaganda" against the Islamic Republic.