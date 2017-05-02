Pakistani Army: Militant Attack From Afghanistan Repelled

Pakistan's army says it has repelled an attack by militants from across the border in Afghanistan that targeted two of its checkpoints, killing three of the attackers.



It says several militants were wounded as they fled back across the porous boundary. The army says Tuesday's incident took place in the South Waziristan tribal region, where the military has been conducting operations since mid-2014 to rout militants from the area



Islamabad alleges that Pakistani militants hide across the border in neighboring Afghanistan, from where they plot attacks inside Pakistan.



Kabul denies Pakistani allegations that it condones the militant sanctuaries.