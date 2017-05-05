Pakistan Closes Border Crossing After Deadly Skirmishes With Afghan Forces

Border clashes between Pakistan and Afghanistan killed several civilians and wounded dozens of people Friday in a disputed area, officials said.

A Pakistan army spokesman said the fighting erupted after Afghan forces fired at a government census team near the southwestern border town of Chaman.

Doctors at a local hospital in Chaman confirmed to VOA that at least six civilians were killed and more than 30 wounded.

Pakistani military officials say clashes have intensified and widened since the initial conflict, and are ongoing.

Major-General Asif Ghafoor said earlier several Pakistani soldiers escorting civilian enumerators were among the wounded.

He added that Pakistani troops returned fire and closed the busy Chaman border crossing with Afghanistan.

Ghafoor insisted that Afghan border forces have been “creating hurdles” in attempts to conduct a census in two divided villages, Killi Luqman and Killi Jahangir, along with border.

“This was done despite the fact that Afghan authorities had been informed well in advance, and coordination was carried out through diplomatic and military channels to conduct the census,” Ghafoor said.

Afghanistan issued warning

Afghan security officials told VOA a civilian was killed on their side while a border police personnel was wounded.

An Afghan regional police chief, General Abdul Raziq, said Pakistani authorities were warned beforehand against conducting any activity in the divided villages, claiming they are part of Afghanistan.

“We had alerted our border police and also warned Pakistan that if they undertook any activity (in this area) it would cost them a big price,” Raziq insisted.

Despite the warning, Pakistani troops and military vehicles tried to enter the divided villages early Friday morning to “occupy our land,” but they were prevented from doing so, he added.

Raziq went on to assert that the two villages, with a total population of around 15,000 people, are at the “zero point of the Durand Line and a large number of them are enrolled in the Afghan border force.”

Durand Line

Thousands of travelers use the Chaman border crossing to move in both directions, and it also serves as a major trade and transit route for landlocked Afghanistan.

Afghanistan disputes portions of its nearly 2,600-kilometer border with Pakistan, which is known as the Durand Line. The frontier was established in 1896 when Britain was ruling the Indian subcontinent.

Islamabad dismisses Kabul’s objections over the demarcation and maintains Pakistan inherited the international frontier when it gained independence from Britain in 1947.

Bilateral relations have deteriorated in recent years over mutual allegations and counter allegations that Pakistani and Afghan spy agencies support militants conducting terrorist attacks in both countries.