Accessibility links

Languages
Asia

Christmas Moonshine Kills at Least 23 in Pakistan

  • VOA News
People mourn the death of their family member, in Toba Tek Singh, Pakistan, Dec. 26, 2016. Pakistani police say many Christians died after drinking contaminated homemade alcohol during the Christmas holiday.

People mourn the death of their family member, in Toba Tek Singh, Pakistan, Dec. 26, 2016. Pakistani police say many Christians died after drinking contaminated homemade alcohol during the Christmas holiday.

At least 23 people have died and dozens of others were sickened in Pakistan after drinking a toxic homeade liquor on Christmas Day.

The alcohol was served during celebrations on Sunday in the city of Toba Tak Singh, located in the Punjab Province about 315 kilometers south of Islamabad.

Police said the maker and supplier of the toxic liquor was among those who died.

The victims were mostly Christian but deaths from tainted home brewed liquor occur periodically in Pakistan, a majority Muslim country.

It is illegal for Muslims to buy or drink alcohol in Pakistan and religious minorities but foreigners can get permits to buy it in limited quantities.

Related

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG