Pakistan Official: Explosion Kills 6 in Lahore

A Pakistani provincial minister says an explosion has killed six people in the eastern city of Lahore.



Law Minister Rana Sanaullah says it is not yet clear what caused Thursday's explosion, which happened at an upscale Lahore restaurant. He says the explosion also wounded at least 15 people.



The violence is the latest in a string of brazen suicide bombings and other attacks over the past two weeks that have killed over 125 people.



The attacks have been claimed by an array of militant groups, including the Islamic State group and a splinter Taliban faction, and have prompted a countrywide crackdown on militants.



In just one bombing, which was claimed by IS and which targeted a revered Sufi shrine packed with Shiite worshippers, at least 90 people were killed.