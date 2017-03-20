Accessibility links

Languages
Asia

Pakistan Reopens Afghan Border as 'Goodwill Gesture'

  • Ayaz Gul
FILE - Afghan nationals prepare to cross the Torkham border post in Pakistan en route to Afghanistan, March 7, 2017.

FILE - Afghan nationals prepare to cross the Torkham border post in Pakistan en route to Afghanistan, March 7, 2017.

See comments

Pakistan opened all border crossings with landlocked Afghanistan for travelers and trade convoys Monday, a month after closing them on grounds terrorists were using Afghan soil for plotting deadly attacks against the country.

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has taken the decision “as a goodwill gesture” and hoped the Afghan government would take steps required to address “the reasons” that triggered the border closure, according to an official announcement.

“Despite the fact those involved in terrorist activities in Pakistan have a connection with anti-Pakistani elements in Afghanistan, the closure of the border between the two countries, having centuries old religious, cultural and historic relations, was against the economic and public interests,” Sharif said.

Pakistani soldiers check the identity of citizens returning from Afghanistan at the border town of Chaman, Pakistan, March 7, 2017.

Pakistani soldiers check the identity of citizens returning from Afghanistan at the border town of Chaman, Pakistan, March 7, 2017.

A welcomed move

A presidential spokesman in Kabul has welcomed the Pakistani decision but reiterated that closing borders is not the way to address political issues between the two countries.

Pakistan and Afghanistan share a 2,600-kilometer largely porous border, with five dedicated crossings for legal movements, including bilateral and transit trade convoys, transporting imported goods to the landlocked country from the Pakistani port of Karachi on the Arabian Sea.

Authorities abruptly shut the border in mid-February after a string of suicide bombings in Pakistan killed scores of people. Militants linked to the anti-state Pakistani Taliban and local affiliates of Islamic State claimed responsibility for the violence.

Islamabad blamed terrorist sanctuaries on the Afghan side for plotting the attacks and demanded action against them. Kabul rejected the charges and in turn repeated long-running demands for Pakistan to uproot alleged militant training facilities on its soil insurgents use for attacks in Afghanistan.

Financial cost

The protracted border closure has cost businesses on both sides tens of millions of dollars and fueled bilateral tensions.

The abrupt move stranded thousands of trucks loaded with fresh fruits, vegetables, poultry and other food items, sharply increasing prices of imported goods in Afghanistan.

Drivers of Afghanistan-bound trucks wait for the opening of Pakistan Afghanistan border outside Peshawar, Pakistan, Tuesday, March 14, 2017. The closure of the border between Pakistan and Afghanistan, blamed on deteriorating relations, is more than inconv

Drivers of Afghanistan-bound trucks wait for the opening of Pakistan Afghanistan border outside Peshawar, Pakistan, Tuesday, March 14, 2017. The closure of the border between Pakistan and Afghanistan, blamed on deteriorating relations, is more than inconv

The lucrative border crossings, including Torkham and Chaman, have been been closed five times within the last year due to tensions in relations and Pakistan's attempts to build new facilities there.

Members of Pakistan Afghanistan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry last week urged their respective governments “to segregate business and trade ties from political tensions, and separate security and political issues from economic activities between the two countries" to ensure free flow of trade.

Your opinion

Show comments

Related

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG