Pakistani Taliban Claims Bombing Which Killed 3 Pakistani Soldiers

The Pakistani Taliban has claimed responsibility for deadly attacks on government troops and the media.

Authorities in Pakistan said Monday that a roadside bomb has killed at least three soldiers in a volatile region near the Afghan border.

The anti-state Pakistani Taliban has claimed responsibility for the overnight attack in the semi-autonomous tribal district called South Waziristan.

Pakistani troops have been conducting counter-insurgency operations in the area and in neighboring North Waziristan district and claim to have mostly cleared those areas of the militants.

Separately, the Taliban has also taken credit for a Sunday night attack on a private television station's van transporting a reporting team in Karachi.

Police in the southern Pakistani port city have confirmed the gun assault left an assistant cameraman dead.

Pakistan authorities maintain fighters and leaders of the insurgents have taken refuge in Afghanistan after fleeing security operations and plot terrorist attacks on Pakistan from across the border.

The Waziristan attack happened on a day when Pakistan army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited the region to review progress in ongoing operations and rebuilding efforts.