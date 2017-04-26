Accessibility links

Languages
Middle East

Pakistani Militants Kill 10 Border Guards, Iran State Media Say

  • VOA News

FILE - An Iranian border guard is seen on patrol near Taibad in eastern Iran, June 1, 2014. Iranian state media reported Wednesday that ten Iranian border guards were killed in a "terrorist attack" launched from inside Pakistan.

Ten Iranian border guards were killed and three others were wounded Wednesday in a "terrorist attack" launched from inside Pakistan, Iranian state media said.

The border guards were patrolling in Mirjaveh in Sistan-Baluchestan province, southeastern Iran.

The militant group called Jaish-ul-Adl, or the Army of Justice, claimed responsibility for the attack, the state media said.

Sistan-Baluchestan province has long been plagued by unrest from both drug-smuggling gangs and separatist militants. The population of the province is predominantly Sunni Muslim; the majority of Iranians are Shi'ite.

Eight Iranian border guards were killed in clashes with Sunni rebels in 2015. Two years earlier, Jaish-ul-Adl killed 14 border guards in an attack

Your opinion

Show comments

Related

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG