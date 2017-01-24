In Interview, Paris Jackson Talks About Her Suicide Attempts, Father's Death

Michael Jackson's daughter, Paris, says she tried to kill herself "multiple times" in the years after her father's death.

The 18-year-old told Rolling Stone in an interview that she battled depression and drug addiction and was entered into a residential therapy program after her last attempt at age 15. She also said she had been sexually assaulted by a "complete stranger" at age 14.

She touched on her father's 2009 death, saying she blamed Dr. Conrad Murray, who was convicted of involuntary manslaughter, for getting her father hooked on anesthetic. She also said "all arrows point" to Jackson's having been slain somehow.

Jackson was adamant that she's her father's biological daughter and said she considered herself black. She said people who knew her father well have said they see him in her.