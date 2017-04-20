Accessibility links

French Police: 1 Officer Killed, 1 Injured in Paris Shooting

  • VOA News

Police secure the Champs Elysees Avenue after one policeman was killed and another wounded in a shooting incident in Paris, France, April 20, 2017.

PARIS — 

One policeman is dead and another wounded when a gunman opens fire Thursday night on the Champs-Elysees in Paris.

Few details are available, but French police said the gunman had been killed.

Police warned residents and tourists to stay away from the area, which is one of France's top tourist attractions for shoppers and diners.

It is still unclear if police are treating the shootings as an act of terrorism.

This is a breaking story; please check back for updates.

