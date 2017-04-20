French Police: 1 Officer Killed, 1 Injured in Paris Shooting

One policeman is dead and another wounded when a gunman opens fire Thursday night on the Champs-Elysees in Paris.

Few details are available, but French police said the gunman had been killed.

Police warned residents and tourists to stay away from the area, which is one of France's top tourist attractions for shoppers and diners.

It is still unclear if police are treating the shootings as an act of terrorism.

This is a breaking story; please check back for updates.