Pence Defends AG Sessions and His Russia Comments

Vice President Mike Pence says he did not know of Attorney General Jeff Sessions' meeting with the Russian ambassador but dismissed the criticism of the top law enforcement official.



Speaking to reporters in Wisconsin, Pence said he and President Donald Trump have full confidence in Sessions. Pence called him a "man of intergrity.''



WATCH: Vice president on Sessions



Pence says Sessions' answer to the Senate Judiciary Committee while under oath was "clearly unintentional.''



Pence says Sessions could have answered the question more clearly. He says Sessions "corrected the record appropriately, and we're just very confident in his ability to lead this agency and respect his decision to recuse himself.''