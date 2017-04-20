Pence Praises Freedom, Religious Diversity in Indonesia

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence praised Indonesia for what he called the nation's "tradition of moderate Islam" as he visited Thursday for talks with President Joko Widodo and officials from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

"As the second and the third largest democracies in the world, our two countries share many common values including freedom, the rule of law, human rights and religious diversity. The United States is proud to partner with Indonesia, to promote and protect these values," Pence said.

He also stressed the need for "fundamental freedom of navigation," and said he and President Donald Trump want to expand economic ties with Indonesia.

"Under President Trump's leadership the United States seeks trade relationships that are both free and fair. That's for job creation and economic growth for both parties. As you, President Widodo have said so often, we're looking for a win-win relationship and we're confident that we can find it on an increasing basis," Pence said.

As part of his visit, Pence also visited Jakarta's Istiqlal Mosque, the largest in Southeast Asia, and met with religious leaders from several faiths, including Muslims, Christians, Buddhists and Hindus.

Indonesia is the world's most populous Muslim nation, and the latest stop on a trip that has taken Pence to South Korea and Japan. He is also due to travel to Australia.